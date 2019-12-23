(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The son of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi welcomed a Saudi court verdict Monday that saw five people sentenced to death over the killing, saying justice had been served.

"Fairness of the judiciary is based on two principles, justice and swift litigation," Salah Khashoggi, who lives in the kingdom, said on Twitter.

"Today, justice was served to children of Jamal Khashoggi.

We affirm our confidence in the Saudi judiciary at all levels." Khashoggi -- a royal family insider turned critic -- was killed and dismembered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.

Of 11 individuals indicted in the case, five were sentenced to death, three face jail terms totalling 24 years, and the others were acquitted, the public prosecutor said on Monday.

Salah has previously said he had "full confidence" in the judicial system, and criticized opponents he said were seeking to exploit the case.