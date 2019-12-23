UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khashoggi's Son Welcomes Saudi Court Verdict Over Father's Murder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 10:20 PM

Khashoggi's son welcomes Saudi court verdict over father's murder

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The son of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi welcomed a Saudi court verdict Monday that saw five people sentenced to death over the killing, saying justice had been served.

"Fairness of the judiciary is based on two principles, justice and swift litigation," Salah Khashoggi, who lives in the kingdom, said on Twitter.

"Today, justice was served to children of Jamal Khashoggi.

We affirm our confidence in the Saudi judiciary at all levels." Khashoggi -- a royal family insider turned critic -- was killed and dismembered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.

Of 11 individuals indicted in the case, five were sentenced to death, three face jail terms totalling 24 years, and the others were acquitted, the public prosecutor said on Monday.

Salah has previously said he had "full confidence" in the judicial system, and criticized opponents he said were seeking to exploit the case.

Related Topics

Jail Twitter Saudi Istanbul October 2018 Family All Court Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Young Emirati falconers fly high at Sharjah Falcon ..

56 minutes ago

Artificial Intelligence is key to sustainable econ ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

2 hours ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

2 hours ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

2 hours ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.