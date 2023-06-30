Open Menu

Khawaja Adds To England's Ashes Agony After Starc Strikes In 2nd Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Khawaja adds to England's Ashes agony after Starc strikes in 2nd Test

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Usman Khawaja dug in as Australia strengthened their grip on the second Ashes Test after Mitchell Starc sparked an England collapse at Lord's on Friday.

Ashes-holders Australia were 81-1 in their second innings at tea on the third day, a lead of 172 runs.

Conditions for batting, with the floodlights switched on to counter the gloomy skies in London were challenging.

But Khawaja, whose painstaking hundred at Edgbaston last week helped Australia go 1-0 up in the five-match series, held firm to reach 45 not out at the interval.

Khawaja and fellow left-handed opener David Warner, who made an unusually restrained 25 off 76 balls, were content to defend in traditional Test-match fashion against the moving ball.

And when Stuart Broad overpitched, Khawaja stylishly drove him through cover-point for four.

Australia's approach was in marked contrast to the aggressive 'Bazball' style several England batsmen took to absurd lengths while gifting their wickets.

Khawaja, however, was reprieved on 19 when he pulled fast bowler Josh Tongue to James Anderson at forward square only for the ball to go through the hands of the England veteran, who did not appear to pick up the ball early enough.

England eventually broke through after repeatedly beating the outside edge when Ashes debutant Tongue nipped one back to have Warner lbw, leaving Australia 63-1.

Marnus Labuschagne was given out lbw for just three, only for the decision to be overturned on review.

