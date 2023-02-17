UrduPoint.com

Khawaja, Handscomb Lead Australia Fight In 2nd India Test

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Khawaja, Handscomb lead Australia fight in 2nd India Test

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Gritty half-centuries from Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb guided Australia to a fighting 263 all out against inspired Indian bowlers on Friday's opening day of the second Test.

India reached 21 for no loss at stumps with the hosts still trailing Australia by 242 runs in New Delhi. Skipper Rohit Sharma, on 13, and KL Rahul, on four, were batting.

Australia worked with spin right from the second over with debutant Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon bowling six overs between them.

Handscomb (72 not out) and Khawaja (81) played key knocks to boost Australia's total after the tourists, who lost the opener of the four-match series inside three days, again elected to bat on another turning track.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami took four wickets while spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja had three each.

Shami wrapped up the Australian innings in the final session as he bowled Kuhnemann for six.

Khawaja's innings came to an end before tea, with a stunning one-handed catch from KL Rahul giving left-arm spinner Jadeja his 250th Test wicket.

