Khurram Parvez: Jailed Kashmir activist to be awarded top rights award

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The iconic human rights defender, Khurram Parvez will be awarded the Martin Ennals Award 2023, one of the world's most prestigious human rights prizes, for his heroic resilience against injustice and his contributions to human rights documentation.

A senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Altaf Hussain Wani said in a tweet on Friday.