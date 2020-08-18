UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kia Launches New Carnival Minivan In S. Korea

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 01:20 PM

Kia launches new Carnival minivan in S. Korea

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, on Tuesday launched the all-new Carnival minivan in the domestic market to boost sales.

The fourth-generation Carnival comes with a 2.2-liter diesel engine or a 3.5-liter gasoline engine. It is available with seven, nine or 11 seats, Kia said in a statement.

The model is priced at between 32 million won and 42 million won (US$27,000-$35,000), it said.

Kia received about 32,000 preorders for the new minivans in the past 14 working days, the statement said.

The new Carnival is wider and longer, and it looks like a SUV due to the "grand volume" design concept.

It comes with a dynamic radiator grille and a bold side character line that runs the length of the vehicle.

On the interior side, it has more space to adopt a 12.3-inch panoramic display and navigation system and a wide center console.

At the rear, the side character line trails into the back and merges with the rear lamp graphics. The roof has a bit of a fastback look, ending at the trunk lid.

The Carnival is one of Kia's bestselling models, and over 2 million Carnival units have been sold in global markets since its debut in 1998.

From January to July, Kia's sales fell 12 percent to 1,384,636 vehicles from 1,579,229 in the same period of last year due to weak overseas sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehicle Same South Korea January July Market From Kia Million

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific to resume domestic passenger flights ..

9 minutes ago

‘Visits from Bait Al Oud’ marks its seventh vi ..

54 minutes ago

Govt committed to make Pakistan polio free country ..

59 minutes ago

Pakistan records major decline in Coronavirus

1 hour ago

Pakistan, England secure 13 points after second Te ..

1 hour ago

FM says Pakistan stands as proud partner of Sri La ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.