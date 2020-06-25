UrduPoint.com
Kia Tops 2020 J.D. Power Quality Study

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:30 PM



SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Thursday it has topped J.D. Power's initial quality study of new vehicles based on owners' responses.

The survey examines problems experienced by owners of 2020 model-year vehicles during the first 90 days of ownership, and determines their initial quality based on the number of problems reported per 100 vehicles.

Kia tied with Fiat Chrysler's Dodge for first place, with consumers reporting the fewest problems with their vehicles in the 34-year-old survey.

For the sixth consecutive year, Kia is the No. 1 mass-market automotive brand in "an exceptional run," J.D. Power Vice President Dave Sargent said in a statement released by the carmaker.

"Returning to number one in the industry and the top of J.D. Power's U.S. Initial Quality Study among all mass-market brands for the sixth consecutive year is an enormous honor and a reminder to keep striving to be the best we can be," Sean Yoon, president and chief executive at Kia Motors North America, said in the statement.

Kia's Forte, Sedona (or Carnival), Sorento and Soul were best performers in four segments in compact car, minivan, upper midsize SUV and small SUV, respectively, the statement said.

The annual report analyzed responses from 87,282 respondents with regards to 189 vehicle series across 26 segments, it said.

