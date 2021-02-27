UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kidnappers Free 42 People Snatched From Nigeria School

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 03:20 PM

Kidnappers free 42 people snatched from Nigeria school

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Kidnappers have freed 42 people, including 27 children, snatched from a school in central Nigeria 10 days ago, officials said on Saturday, a day after more than 300 schoolgirls were abducted by gunmen in the northwest.

"The abducted students, staff and relatives of Government Science College Kagara have regained their freedom and have been received by the Niger state government," governor Abubakar Sani Bello said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Governor Twitter Bello Niger Nigeria From Government

Recent Stories

27 Feb, shining example of Pakistan's invincible d ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to further promote cooperat ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 33 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

49 minutes ago

Drug peddler held,drugs recovered in rajanpur

36 minutes ago

UNSC calls for cease-fires to speed up coronavirus ..

36 minutes ago

Commissioner Multan for strict action on hoarding ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.