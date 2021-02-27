Kidnappers free 42 people snatched from Nigeria school

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Kidnappers have freed 42 people, including 27 children, snatched from a school in central Nigeria 10 days ago, officials said on Saturday, a day after more than 300 schoolgirls were abducted by gunmen in the northwest.

"The abducted students, staff and relatives of Government Science College Kagara have regained their freedom and have been received by the Niger state government," governor Abubakar Sani Bello said on Twitter.