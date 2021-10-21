UrduPoint.com

Kidnappings Surge In Haiti In October: NGO

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 09:40 AM

Kidnappings surge in Haiti in October: NGO

PortauPrince, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :At least 119 people were kidnapped by criminal gangs in Haiti during the first half of October, a Haitian NGO said Wednesday, marking a significant surge that has been highlighted by the abduction of 17 North American citizens last weekend.

The increase in crime raised alarms at the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights (CARDH), based in Port-au-Prince, which had already recorded 117 cases for the month of September alone.

"Ninety percent of the kidnappings are committed in the capital region, 70 percent in the town of Port-au-Prince itself but we see, for this third quarter of the year, an increase in cases in Croix-des-Bouquets," Gedeon Jean, director of organization, told AFP.

Since the summer, Croix-des-Bouquets, in the eastern suburbs of Port-au-Prince and home to more than 300,000 people, has been under the full control of the gang known as the "400 mawozo", which kidnapped 17 foreign nationals on Saturday.

The victims, a group of missionaries and their family members, had gone to visit an orphanage in the heart of the area under the control of the gang.

Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries, to which the abducted missionaries belong, said the group numbered "five men, seven women and five children." The kidnappers are demanding a ransom of $17 million for their release, security sources have confirmed to AFP.

The surge in kidnappings throws into sharp relief the increased domination of gangs over the country, something Haitian law enforcement agencies are unable to contain.

"Citizens do not trust the Haitian national police and this poses a problem because we cannot have an efficient police force if the population does not collaborate," said Jean.

Popular distrust of the police is fueled by involvement of police officers agents in criminal activities.

"According to our statistics, there are at least two policemen in every large armed group: some policemen are active in gangs and others provide cover, allowing gangs to operate, or they share information with them," said the Haitian activist.

According to CARDH, at least 782 people have been kidnapped for ransom since January in Haiti, almost as many as in the whole of 2020, which saw 796 kidnappings in total.

Related Topics

Police Visit Port-au-Prince Haiti January September October Criminals Women 2020 Christian Family Share Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2021

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st October 2021

2 hours ago
 Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG to advance digi ..

Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG to advance digital solutions to various UAE s ..

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR screening offer for fans atten ..

8 hours ago
 Maraya Art Centre opens new solo exhibition by con ..

Maraya Art Centre opens new solo exhibition by contemporary Palestinian visual a ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews infrastructure development, te ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.