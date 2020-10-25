Kiev mayor Klitschko contracts Covid-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Former boxing champion and Mayor of Ukraine's capital Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, said on Saturday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The news came a day ahead of local elections in which Klitschko is expected to be re-elected.

"Coronavirus hit me at a most inconvenient moment. Tested positive today," he wrote on social media.

Klitschko described the news as "upsetting", adding "feel good but need to self-isolate".

Klitschko is a former world heavyweight champion, as is his younger brother Wladimir Klitschko. He has served as mayor of Kiev since 2014.