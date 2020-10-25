Kiev Mayor Klitschko Contracts Covid-19
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 12:30 AM
Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Former boxing champion and Mayor of Ukraine's capital Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, said on Saturday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The news came a day ahead of local elections in which Klitschko is expected to be re-elected.
"Coronavirus hit me at a most inconvenient moment. Tested positive today," he wrote on social media.
Klitschko described the news as "upsetting", adding "feel good but need to self-isolate".
Klitschko is a former world heavyweight champion, as is his younger brother Wladimir Klitschko. He has served as mayor of Kiev since 2014.