UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Mayor Klitschko Contracts Covid-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

Kiev mayor Klitschko contracts Covid-19

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Former boxing champion and Mayor of Ukraine's capital Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, said on Saturday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The news came a day ahead of local elections in which Klitschko is expected to be re-elected.

"Coronavirus hit me at a most inconvenient moment. Tested positive today," he wrote on social media.

Klitschko described the news as "upsetting", adding "feel good but need to self-isolate".

Klitschko is a former world heavyweight champion, as is his younger brother Wladimir Klitschko. He has served as mayor of Kiev since 2014.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Social Media Kiev Boxing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches AED500 million econom ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves stimulus package of A ..

2 hours ago

Coalition intercept, destroys Houthi-launched dron ..

4 hours ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in international ..

5 hours ago

SEDD handles more than 2,500 Consumer Protection C ..

5 hours ago

UN welcomes new Libya ceasefire agreement

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.