Kilde looks to set Norwegian tone in Olympic downhill

Yanqing, China, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Aleksander Aamodt Kilde will bear the weight of an expectant nation when the Norwegian competes in alpine skiing's opening event of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the men's downhill, on Sunday.

Kilde's compatriot Aksel Lund Svindal, now retired, won skiing's blue riband event in Pyeongchang four years ago ahead of another Norwegian, Kjetil Jansrud, who will return to action in Beijing two months after sustaining a knee injury in Beaver Creek.

Multiple world championship medal winners Svindal and Jansrud formed the backbone of the so-called 'Attacking Vikings', the super-competitive Norwegian speed team.

Svindal won super-G gold and downhill silver at the 2010 Vancouver Games and Jansrud captured Olympic super-G gold in 2014 and bronze four years later, as well as a downhill bronze in Sochi and giant slalom silver in 2010.

Kilde, whose previous best at an Olympics was 13th in the super-G in both Sochi and Pyeongchang, has big boots to fill, but the 29-year-old is coming into the form of his life, most recently winning the first of two downhills on the testing Kitzbuehel course.

"Throwback to my first two Olympics and some great memories with these two heroes," Kilde posted on social media along with photos of Svindal and Jansrud before departing for China.

"Proud to be representing my country once again in Beijing 2022. Let's gooo!!" The Norwegian, who is one half of alpine skiing's golden couple with his girlfriend, US star Mikaela Shiffrin, has progressed enormously since an accident a year ago.

"I looked through my phone this morning and a photo from one year ago popped up and I was standing on my balcony in Innsbruck with crutches, having just had an operation on my knee," Kilde said after his Kitzbuehel win.

"It's quite different now," he added, saying the timing of that win "couldn't be better, to be honest. I'm just so stoked, so it's good for the Olympics".