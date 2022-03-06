UrduPoint.com

Kilde Wins Home Super-G To Lock Up Title

March 06, 2022

Kvitfjell, Norway, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the super-G in Kvitfjell before delighted Norwegian fans on Sunday to sew up the World Cup title in the discipline.

Kilde edged Canadian James Crawford by 0.07sec and Austrian Olympic champion Matthias Mayer by 0.12.

"It's my first victory on home soil, under this beautiful sun, with perfect conditions, I couldn't have dreamt of anything better," he said at the finish.

"I was happy but also very nervous at the start, there were a lot of emotions, I skied with my heart." Kilde, who won the large crystal globe for the overall champion in 2020, ensured he will win his second super-G small globe by increasing his lead over Mayer to 130 points, with one race and a maximum of a 100 points left.

He also closed the gap in the overall standings to 189 points behind Swiss star Marco Odermatt who was 28th on Sunday with seven races in all disciplines still to ski.

Odermatt should regain the initiative with two giant slaloms next weekend in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, a discipline he has dominated this season.

In second place, the 24-year-old Crawford continued his recent progress by climbing onto his first World Cup podium, following an impressive Olympic Games in China where he was bronze medallist in the combined, fourth in the downhill and sixth in the super-G.

