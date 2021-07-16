Killer of five at US newspaper ruled mentally competent to serve prison sentence

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :A man who pleaded guilty to killing five people at a Maryland newspaper but whose lawyer sought to have him ruled mentally incompetent was found sane by a court Thursday.

A jury said Jarrod Ramos, 41, could be held criminally competent for the June 28, 2018 shooting murder of five at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, condemning him to life in prison rather than in a mental institution.

Armed with a shotgun, Ramos burst into the newsroom of the Capital Gazette and shot dead for four journalists and a sales assistant before being arrested.

It was one of the worst attacks on a media outlet in the United States, and sent shock waves through the country at a time when then-president Donald Trump had constantly told supporters that the media was "evil" and "fake." His lawyer Katy O'Donnell had argued to the court that the loner suffered from, among other things, autism spectrum disorder and compulsive and delusional disorders.

Ramos had a troubled relationship with the Capital Gazette after having unsuccessfully attacked it for defamation and threatened it several times online.

He was furious at the paper for an article published in 2011 entitled "Jarrod wants to be your friend," in which the newspaper recounted the ordeal of a young woman he had harassed on the internet, and which had earned him a 90-day suspended prison sentence.

O'Donnell, a public defender, admitted that he had spent two years preparing for his attack, had scouted out his target and even taken out a chess club membership in anticipation of being locked up for years afterward.

"It's chilling because Mr Ramos does not believe what he did was wrong," she said when the trial opened.

"It's hard to define mental illness, but you know it when you see it: No job, no car, no girlfriend - ever," O'Donnell told the jury, according to media reports.

Ramos was sentenced to five life terms in prison, one for each murder.

"The crime was monstrous," Andrea Chamblee, whose sport journalist husband John McNamara was one of the victims, said outside the court.

"Dangerous men with easy access to firearms should not be able to murder us in our newsrooms and our offices, in our yoga studios, in our movie theatres, in our high schools and in our elementary schools. These crimes can happen in any town, and in every town," she said.