UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Killers Of Former DR Congo President Released From Jail

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 01:00 AM

Killers of former DR Congo president released from jail

Kinshasa, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Twenty-two men convicted over the 2001 assassination of Democratic Republic of Congo president Laurent-Desire Kabila were released from prison Friday after being pardoned by current leader Felix Tshisekedi.

The men were met outside Makala prison in the capital Kinshasa by family and friends, some in tears.

Among those released was the slain president's former aide de camp Colonel Eddy Kapend, who has always denied any part in the plot to murder Kabila, father of Tshisekedi's predecessor and political rival Joseph Kabila.

After leaving prison by a jeep under military escort, 61-year-old Kapend later emerged from his home in the western town of Macampagne, looking relaxed and wearing a military kepi.

To shouts of "There he is!" and "Papa is here!" from supporters, he waved from a balcony, and smiled slightly before disappearing back into the house.

A 23rd man, former intelligence chief Georges Leta, was also freed, but did not appear at a release ceremony with the others due to ill health.

Laurent-Desire Kabila was gunned down in his office on January 16, 2001, by one of his bodyguards, who was then immediately killed.

The 23 were initially handed death sentences, which were then commuted to jail terms by Tshisekedi last June.

He issued the pardon on December 31, several weeks after a coalition he formed with Kabila supporters ended.

The pardons are "for purely humanitarian reasons," deputy justice minister Bernard Takaishe told the 22 men at the ceremony, stressing that this did not amount to a "blank cheque".

"You can't just go out tomorrow and get yourself into the kind of situation which deprived you of your freedom," he warned them.

Takaishe also said that pardon would not erase their criminal record.

The measure was taken "quite simply because we want to put the country back on track, to bring some peace to the Congolese people," he told them.

Some of those released on Friday called for their cases to be retried.

"I was innocent, but condemned," said Cesaire Muzima following his release. "I was sentenced to death for treason, but whom did I betray?"No one in the entourage of former president Joseph Kabila wished to comment on the releases from prison.

Related Topics

Murder Jail Kinshasa Man Congo January June December Criminals Family From Jeep

Recent Stories

CIS Observers Say Kyrgyzstan Ready for Sunday's Pr ..

30 minutes ago

PDM long-march to end in futility: Governor Punjab ..

30 minutes ago

Governor Punjab signs summaries of various univers ..

30 minutes ago

Initial COVID-19 severity may not leave respirator ..

33 minutes ago

CJ of AJK High Court restores judicial in courts

33 minutes ago

UK probes Google plan to ditch web cookies

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.