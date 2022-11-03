Killers of journalists continue to evade justice worldwide: CPJ report

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :In the decade since the U.N. launched its action plan on the Safety of journalists and the issue of impunity, no one has been brought to justice in nearly 80% of the 263 cases of journalists murdered in retaliation for their work worldwide, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) 2022 Global Impunity Index, published Wednesday.

The annual index is a striking reminder of the need for urgent interventions on behalf of journalists globally, CPJ said. An early collaborator on the U.N. plan, CPJ says it renews its call for action by governments to prioritize journalist safety.

"We've seen a dramatic rise in the abusive tactics used to silence journalists, from spyware technology to spurious legal charges," CPJ President Jodie Ginsberg said in a statement.

On top of these mounting threats, journalists are being murdered in retaliation for their work with near total impunity, she said, adding, "This lack of justice empowers perpetrators to continue silencing the press." Myanmar is included on the index for the first time this year, highlighting the country's press freedom crisis one year after it joined the ranks of the world's worst jailers of journalists. Since the February 2021 coup, CPJ said, Myanmar's military junta has used overreaching anti-state and false news laws to suppress independent reporting and to jail journalists in record numbers.

For the eighth year running, according to CPJ, Somalia remains the worst offender on the index.

Syria, South Sudan, Afghanistan, and Iraq, respectively, round out the top five, as political instability, conflict, and weak rule of law impede accountability for attacks on journalists, it said.

Authoritarian rule and conflict are not the only contributors to rampant impunity, it said. Democratically elected governments in countries like Mexico, the Philippines, and Brazil continue to fall short as violence against journalists soars and national protection mechanisms prove ineffective.

With 28 unsolved murders in Mexico in the past 10 years, the most of any nation on the index, there appears to be little political will to seek justice, it was pointed out.

The U.N. Plan of Action provides a blueprint, but, ultimately, national governments are the ones who must deliver on protection and justice.

We need to see thorough independent investigations to stem violence against journalists and political and economic consequences for those who fail to carry out such investigations, Ms. Ginsberg said.

CPJ's Global Impunity Index calculates unsolved journalist murders as a percentage of a country's population, CPJ said.

The 2022 index examines journalist murders that occurred between September 1, 2012, and August 31, 2022, for which no convictions have been obtained. Only countries with five or more unsolved cases are included on the index.