Open Menu

Killing Of Veteran WFP Staff Member In Yemen 'an Unacceptable Tragedy'

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Killing of veteran WFP staff member in Yemen 'an unacceptable tragedy'

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The top UN humanitarian official in Yemen on Saturday called for justice in the wake of the recent attack against World food Programme (WFP) staff that left one person dead and another injured.

In a statement, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator David Gressly said he was "shocked and deeply saddened by the appalling attack", which occurred on Friday when unknown gunmen fired on the aid workers in the town of Turbah, located in Taiz governorate in southwestern Yemen.

Gressley said the entire UN family and humanitarian partners in the country are grieving the loss of Moayad Hameidi, a Jordanian national and dedicated humanitarian, who died in hospital shortly after the attack.

"Mr. Hameidi's death is indeed an unacceptable tragedy. I call on the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice. Humanitarian workers should never be a target," he said.

Hameidi was a veteran WFP staff member, having worked for the UN agency for 18 years, including on a previous posting in Yemen.

He had only recently returned to the country to assume a new job as the head of WFP's office in Taiz.

The Resident Coordinator conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to Hameidi's family and friends and wished a speedy recovery to the injured staff member.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack World United Nations Yemen Died Job David Family Top

Recent Stories

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous developmen ..

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous development aid to support Africa’s Sa ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Qura ..

UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Quran in Denmark

19 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of D ..

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Confe ..

2 hours ago
 UAE committed to working with international commun ..

UAE committed to working with international community to address global challeng ..

2 hours ago
 Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

4 hours ago
 UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

5 hours ago
Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

5 hours ago
 Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

7 hours ago
 RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous