UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kilometre-long Slick Left By Burning Oil Tanker Off Sri Lanka

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:10 AM

Kilometre-long slick left by burning oil tanker off Sri Lanka

Colombo, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :A stricken oil tanker off Sri Lanka that has been on fire since last week has left a kilometre-long (0.6 mile) slick across the Indian Ocean, the country's navy said Wednesday, sparking fears of an environmental disaster.

The blaze was finally brought under control on Wednesday but a trail of diesel has been spilled across the sea.

A fire first erupted on board last Thursday and was thought to have been completely doused on Saturday, but reignited a day later.

Sri Lanka's navy said there were no flames or smoke Wednesday from the New Diamond vessel, which is carrying 270,000 tonnes of crude oil and 1,700 tonnes of diesel.

The fresh fire was triggered Sunday by strong winds that pushed the crippled tanker about 20 kilometres (12.5 miles) closer to Sri Lanka's eastern shores.

A powerful tug boat was used to bring the drifting ship back to a location 68 kilometres (42 miles) from land, the navy said.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said it had deployed aircraft to spray chemical dispersants on the slick and mitigate the environmental impact.

The ICG also said it provided 2,200 kilos of dry chemical powder to the Sri Lankan air force to drop on the burning tanker on Tuesday as a fire retardant.

The blaze had weakened the structure of the Panamanian-registered 330-metre (1,089-feet) tanker and the vessel was slightly leaning to the left, the ICG said.

Rescuers said the blaze had not reached the crude oil cargo. The diesel is thought to have leaked when the ship's fuel storage tanks ruptured and mixed with sea water that was pumped to douse the flames.

Related Topics

India Fire Water Sri Lanka Oil Sunday From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead State delegation to sig ..

7 hours ago

UAE conducts over 7.5 million COVID-19 tests since ..

8 hours ago

SEHA re-opens Rehabilitation Department at Al Ain ..

8 hours ago

Du to sell 26 pct stake in Khazna Data Center

9 hours ago

Meeting of Russian-French Council on Security Coop ..

9 hours ago

SAPM Ameen Aslam calls on Prime Minister

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.