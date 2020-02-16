UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kim Jong Un In First Appearance In Weeks As Coronavirus Rages Next Door

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 03:20 PM

Kim Jong Un in first appearance in weeks as coronavirus rages next door

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :North Korea's Kim Jong Un marked the birth anniversary of the country's former leader Sunday, in his first reported public appearance in over three weeks as a deadly coronavirus rages in neighbouring China.

Kim "paid high tribute" to his father Kim Jong Il at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang that holds the embalmed bodies of his father and grandfather, the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported.

The COVID-19, which originated in China and has killed more than 1,600 people, has alarmed the North, prompting it to close its borders and suspend all flights and trains to and from its giant neighbour and most important ally.

Pyongyang has said nothing about cases in the North, but it has stopped international tourism and extended the quarantine period to 30 days for those suspected of carrying the virus, including foreigners.

State media has carried photos of mask-wearing officials holding emergency meetings as well as images of workers disinfecting public places including hospitals, schools, railway stations and hair salons.

The appearance is Kim's first in 22 days after he attended Lunar New Year festivities then disappeared from the public eye amid global concern over the coronavirus outbreak.

The North has poor medical infrastructure and a chronic shortage of medicines and has taken similar action in the past -- it banned tourists for more than four months from October 2014 to keep out the Ebola virus, even though no cases had been reported in Asia.

Related Topics

Shortage Poor China Pyongyang Kim Jong October Sunday Media All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler grants fishermen AED5 million

11 minutes ago

Ghadan 21 transforming Abu Dhabi&#039;s economy, c ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Lithuanian President on I ..

1 hour ago

Bowardi to highlight defence cooperation at Global ..

2 hours ago

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament calls for Unified ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.