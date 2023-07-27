Kim Jong Un meets Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in Pyongyang

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Kim Jong Un met the Russian defence minister and a high-ranking Chinese delegation in Pyongyang ahead of major Korean War anniversary celebrations, state media said Thursday, the leader's first known foreign guests since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kim had "a friendly talk" with Moscow's Sergei Shoigu, who gave Kim "an autographed letter" from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the official Korean Central news Agency reported.

Ahead of a "grand performance" for the Thursday anniversary, he also met a Chinese delegation led by politburo member Li Hongzhong, who "courteously handed to the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un a personal letter sent by Xi Jinping," KCNA said, referring to the Chinese president.

Pyongyang is marking the 70th anniversary of the signing of the July 27, 1953, Korean War armistice, which ended open hostilities and is celebrated in the country as Victory Day.

Russia, a historic ally of North Korea, is one of a handful of nations with which Pyongyang maintains friendly relations.

"Recollecting with deep emotion the history of deep-rooted DPRK-Russia friendship," Kim and Shoigu discussed "matters of mutual concern in the field of national defence and security and on the regional and international security environment," KCNA said.

Kim and Shoigu also visited a weaponry exhibition where the Russian minister was shown "new-type weapons and equipment," KCNA said in a separate dispatch.

The North Korean leader has been steadfast in his support for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, including, Washington says, supplying rockets and missiles.

During the visit, he told Shoigu "about the weapons and equipment which were invented and produced" under North Korea's national defence plan and "repeatedly expressed belief that the Russian army and people would achieve big successes", KCNA added.