Open Menu

Kim Jong Un Meets Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu In Pyongyang

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Kim Jong Un meets Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in Pyongyang

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Kim Jong Un met the Russian defence minister and a high-ranking Chinese delegation in Pyongyang ahead of major Korean War anniversary celebrations, state media said Thursday, the leader's first known foreign guests since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kim had "a friendly talk" with Moscow's Sergei Shoigu, who gave Kim "an autographed letter" from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the official Korean Central news Agency reported.

Ahead of a "grand performance" for the Thursday anniversary, he also met a Chinese delegation led by politburo member Li Hongzhong, who "courteously handed to the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un a personal letter sent by Xi Jinping," KCNA said, referring to the Chinese president.

Pyongyang is marking the 70th anniversary of the signing of the July 27, 1953, Korean War armistice, which ended open hostilities and is celebrated in the country as Victory Day.

Russia, a historic ally of North Korea, is one of a handful of nations with which Pyongyang maintains friendly relations.

"Recollecting with deep emotion the history of deep-rooted DPRK-Russia friendship," Kim and Shoigu discussed "matters of mutual concern in the field of national defence and security and on the regional and international security environment," KCNA said.

Kim and Shoigu also visited a weaponry exhibition where the Russian minister was shown "new-type weapons and equipment," KCNA said in a separate dispatch.

The North Korean leader has been steadfast in his support for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, including, Washington says, supplying rockets and missiles.

During the visit, he told Shoigu "about the weapons and equipment which were invented and produced" under North Korea's national defence plan and "repeatedly expressed belief that the Russian army and people would achieve big successes", KCNA added.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Army Ukraine Moscow Russia China Washington Visit Pyongyang Vladimir Putin North Korea Kim Jong July Media From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

53 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, t ..

UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, three days of mourning announce ..

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coor ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assess ..

9 hours ago
 24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

10 hours ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

10 hours ago
Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

10 hours ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

11 hours ago
 Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

11 hours ago
 Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almo ..

Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

11 hours ago
 CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

11 hours ago
 US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling ' ..

US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling 'Fine' After Falling Silent at ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous