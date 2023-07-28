Kim Jong Un oversees N. Korea military parade showcasing new drones, ICBMs

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Kim Jong Un oversaw a North Korean military parade, featuring a demonstration of new drones and showcasing Pyongyang's nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, to mark a key wartime anniversary, state media said Friday.

"Strategic unmanned reconnaissance aircraft and multi-purpose attack drones newly developed and produced... flew in demonstrations while circling in the sky over (Kim Il Sung) square, doubling the joy of the people celebrating," the official Korean Central news Agency said.

The "audience's excitement and joy were heightened" when the nuclear-armed country's newest ICBM, the solid-fuel Hwasong-18 tested in April and July this year, was paraded through the square, KCNA said.

The festivities were attended by high-ranking Russian and Chinese delegations -- Kim's first-known foreign guests since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic -- marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, which ended open hostilities and is celebrated as Victory Day.

Kim "sent a warm combat greeting" to the parade, KCNA said, without mentioning whether he gave a speech.

Satellite imagery confirmed that North Korea staged a large-scale military parade for Thursday's anniversary.

KCNA said the parade would "be engraved in our history as a grand political-military festival that demonstrated the unwavering will of the 10 million soldiers to create a new legend of the Kim Jong Un era."The parade is indeed a key part of "promoting Kim Jong Un's ruling legitimacy and internal unity in this economically challenging time," Yangmo Ku, a political science professor at Norwich University, told AFP.