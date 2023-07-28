Open Menu

Kim Jong Un Oversees N. Korea Military Parade Showcasing New Drones, ICBMs

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Kim Jong Un oversees N. Korea military parade showcasing new drones, ICBMs

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Kim Jong Un oversaw a North Korean military parade, featuring a demonstration of new drones and showcasing Pyongyang's nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, to mark a key wartime anniversary, state media said Friday.

"Strategic unmanned reconnaissance aircraft and multi-purpose attack drones newly developed and produced... flew in demonstrations while circling in the sky over (Kim Il Sung) square, doubling the joy of the people celebrating," the official Korean Central news Agency said.

The "audience's excitement and joy were heightened" when the nuclear-armed country's newest ICBM, the solid-fuel Hwasong-18 tested in April and July this year, was paraded through the square, KCNA said.

The festivities were attended by high-ranking Russian and Chinese delegations -- Kim's first-known foreign guests since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic -- marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, which ended open hostilities and is celebrated as Victory Day.

Kim "sent a warm combat greeting" to the parade, KCNA said, without mentioning whether he gave a speech.

Satellite imagery confirmed that North Korea staged a large-scale military parade for Thursday's anniversary.

KCNA said the parade would "be engraved in our history as a grand political-military festival that demonstrated the unwavering will of the 10 million soldiers to create a new legend of the Kim Jong Un era."The parade is indeed a key part of "promoting Kim Jong Un's ruling legitimacy and internal unity in this economically challenging time," Yangmo Ku, a political science professor at Norwich University, told AFP.

Related Topics

Attack Russia China Pyongyang Norwich North Korea Kim Jong April July Media Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

3 hours ago
 APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary incre ..

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary increase

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

11 hours ago
 US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

12 hours ago
Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

12 hours ago
 July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Eart ..

July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Earth is in 'Era of global boiling ..

12 hours ago
 Decision making on scientific data for improved wa ..

Decision making on scientific data for improved water resource management critic ..

12 hours ago
 US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain ..

US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain Authorized Defense Spending by ..

12 hours ago
 Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

12 hours ago
 Brook falls short of century as Australia take cha ..

Brook falls short of century as Australia take charge of fifth Test

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous