UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kim Kardashian Caught Up In Ancient Roman Statue Smuggling Row

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:00 AM

Kim Kardashian caught up in ancient Roman statue smuggling row

Los Angeles, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Kim Kardashian found herself caught up in an unlikely international art smuggling row Tuesday involving an ancient Roman sculpture that was imported to California under her name.

US prosecutors last week called for the statue fragment -- which was seized at a Los Angeles port in 2016 -- to be forfeited and returned to Italy, citing an Italian archaeologist who found it saying the piece had been "looted, smuggled and illegally exported." Court documents said the consignee and importer name was listed as "'Kim Kardashian dba Noel Roberts Trust' in Woodland Hills, California" and referred to an invoice "for the sale of the defendant statue by Vervoordt to Noel Robert Trust, dated March 11, 2016." The Noel Roberts Trust is an entity linked to real estate purchases and sales made by Kardashian and her estranged husband Kanye West in the United States.

Axel Vervoordt is a Belgian art dealer who was responsible for the decoration of Kardashian's mansion near Los Angeles, according to the Artnet news website.

But a spokeswoman for Kardashian on Tuesday dismissed US media reports tying the reality star to the statue, telling AFP they did not contain "accurate information." The statue itself -- referred to as "Fragment of Myron Samian Athena" -- is thought to date to the early- to mid-Roman Empire, and depicts a person's lower half.

The Italian archaeologist who studied the statue declared it "of classical Peplophoros style... which represents a copy of an original Greek sculpture." It was seized at the Los Angeles port in May 2016 as part of a larger 5.5-ton (5,000 kg) shipment worth $745,000, on suspicion it could be "protected cultural property from Italy" in violation of a law requiring proper documentation for importing rare archaeological items.

Deepening the mystery, prosecutors said the invoice provided to them by the customs broker for the fragment's previous 2012 sale to Vervoordt by a gallery in Paris appeared to refer to a different statue entirely.

Vervoordt did not immediately reply to AFP's request for comment.

Related Topics

Sale Kanye Los Angeles Paris Italy United States March May 2016 Media From Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Biden discuss bilateral relatio ..

7 hours ago

Full digital transformation is a strategic decisio ..

8 hours ago

National vaccination campaign continues achieving ..

9 hours ago

Paper receipts give way to e-receipts at RTAâ€™s c ..

10 hours ago

Egypt, Russia May Convene Counterterrorist Consult ..

8 hours ago

US Working to Send $20Mln Worth of COVID-19 Medica ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.