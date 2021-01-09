Kim says North Korea has finished plans for nuclear-powered submarine: KCNA

(@FahadShabbir)

Seoul, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :North Korea has completed plans for a nuclear-powered submarine according to leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported Saturday.

"New planning research for a nuclear-powered submarine has been completed and is to enter the final examination process," Kim told a top ruling party meeting, the official KCNA news agency said.