Kim Says North Korea Has Finished Plans For Nuclear-powered Submarine: KCNA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 09:20 AM

Kim says North Korea has finished plans for nuclear-powered submarine: KCNA

Seoul, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :North Korea has completed plans for a nuclear-powered submarine according to leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported Saturday.

"New planning research for a nuclear-powered submarine has been completed and is to enter the final examination process," Kim told a top ruling party meeting, the official KCNA news agency said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

