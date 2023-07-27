Open Menu

Kim Shows Off New North Korean Drones, ICBMs To Russia Defence Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Kim shows off new North Korean drones, ICBMs to Russia defence minister

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Walking past huge intercontinental ballistic missiles and previously unseen military drones, Kim Jong Un gave Russia's defence minister a tour of North Korea's newest and most advanced weaponry Thursday, state media reported.

After Washington earlier this year accused Pyongyang of supplying Moscow with weapons for its war in Ukraine, photographs in state media showed Kim walking Moscow's Sergei Shoigu through a vast defence exhibition showcasing the North's nuclear missiles and what Seoul-based specialist site NK news said were new unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Shoigu and a high-ranking Chinese delegation are in Pyongyang as Kim's first known foreign guests since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the country marks the 70th anniversary of the signing of the July 27, 1953, Korean War armistice, which ended open hostilities and is celebrated as Victory Day.

Kim and Shoigu visited the "Weapons and Equipment Exhibition 2023", the official Korean Central News Agency said, showing photos that featured North Korea's largest intercontinental ballistic missiles, the Hwasong-17, and the Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM.

Russia, a historic ally of North Korea, is one of a handful of nations with which Pyongyang maintains friendly relations. Kim and Shoigu had earlier discussed "matters of mutual concern in the field of national defence and security and on the regional and international security environment," KCNA said.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia China Washington Nuclear Vehicles Pyongyang North Korea SITE Kim Jong July Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

2 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

50 minutes ago
 UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, t ..

UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, three days of mourning announce ..

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coor ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assess ..

8 hours ago
 24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

10 hours ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

10 hours ago
Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

10 hours ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

10 hours ago
 Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

10 hours ago
 Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almo ..

Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

10 hours ago
 CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

10 hours ago
 US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling ' ..

US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling 'Fine' After Falling Silent at ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous