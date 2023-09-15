Open Menu

Kim To Be Shown 'demonstration' Of Russian Pacific Fleet Capability: Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Kim to be shown 'demonstration' of Russian Pacific fleet capability: Putin

Moscow, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that visiting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would oversee a display of the potential of Russian warships in the Far East.

"There is also a military component in Vladivostok, on the lines of the defense ministry, but it is simply to demonstrate the capabilities of the Pacific Fleet," Putin told state-run media.

His comments came following talks between the leaders at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in eastern Russia, near the Chinese and North Korean border.

Kim will visit the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, as well as the Russian academy of Sciences, including laboratories researching marine biology, Putin said.

Before Vladivostok, Kim will go to Komsomolsk-on-Amur, an important industrial center.

"(Kim) will visit factories where civilian and combat aviation equipment is produced," Putin said on television.

Related Topics

Russia China Visit Vladimir Putin Vladivostok Kim Jong Border Media TV

Recent Stories

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, COP28 Presi ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, COP28 Presidency sign MoU to promote tole ..

2 hours ago
 Masdar to showcase nation’s renewables leadershi ..

Masdar to showcase nation’s renewables leadership with prominent presence at C ..

2 hours ago
 25 illegal immigrants arrested in Islamabad

25 illegal immigrants arrested in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Eid M ..

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours 10th SGCA winne ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours 10th SGCA winners

3 hours ago
 Experts at IGCF 2023 discuss sustainable agricultu ..

Experts at IGCF 2023 discuss sustainable agriculture, global climate action, and ..

3 hours ago
Sharjah’s DGR leads global dialogues on cross-cu ..

Sharjah’s DGR leads global dialogues on cross-cultural education, water securi ..

3 hours ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task For ..

Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task Force for Polio

3 hours ago
 LEAs, intel operation launched against Gold smuggl ..

LEAs, intel operation launched against Gold smuggling mafia

3 hours ago
 PPP focusing on stability of national economy: Sha ..

PPP focusing on stability of national economy: Shazia Marri

3 hours ago
 ECP should not delay elections after completing de ..

ECP should not delay elections after completing delimitation: Pakistan Muslim Le ..

3 hours ago
 PFA intensifies crackdown against sugar smuggling; ..

PFA intensifies crackdown against sugar smuggling; seizes two trucks

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous