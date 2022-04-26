UrduPoint.com

Kim Vows To 'strengthen' North Korea's Nuclear Weapons At Parade

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Kim vows to 'strengthen' North Korea's nuclear weapons at parade

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to strengthen the country's nuclear weapons programme during a speech at a high-profile military parade in Pyongyang, state media reported Tuesday.

"We will continue to take steps to strengthen and develop our nation's nuclear capabilities at the fastest pace," Kim said, according to a transcript published by the official Korean Central news Agency.

According to KCNA, Kim gave the speech late Monday at a parade marking the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.

North Korea is under biting international sanctions over its nuclear weapons programme, and repeated negotiations aimed at convincing Kim to end it have come to nothing.

Kim on Monday said the country's nuclear weapons were "a symbol of national power" and that the country would "further strengthen and develop our nuclear force at the highest possible speed." Pyongyang has carried out more than a dozen weapons tests this year, including firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.

North Korea had paused long-range and nuclear tests while Kim met then-US president Donald Trump for a bout of doomed diplomacy, which collapsed in 2019. Talks have since stalled.

US and South Korean officials and analysts have warned Pyongyang could soon resume nuclear weapons testing for the first time since 2017.

Satellite imagery has shown signs of new activity at a tunnel at the Punggye-ri nuclear testing site, which North Korea said was demolished in 2018 ahead of the first Trump-Kim summit.

KCNA reported that Kim oversaw a huge military parade Monday, featuring paratroopers, displays of the country's largest and most powerful missiles, and thousands of troops marching together.

In a speech at the major event, Kim said that while the Primary role of the country's nuclear weapons was as a deterrent, they "cannot be bound to only one mission".

"If any force attempts to usurp the fundamental interests of our country, our nuclear force will have no choice but to carry out its second mission unexpectedly," he said.

KCNA said the parade had showcased the North's most sophisticated weaponry, including the Hwasong-17, which it claims to have successfully tested on March 24.

"The spectators raised loud cheers, greatly excited to see the giant ICBM Hwasongpho-17 which soared into the sky on March 24," KCNA reported.

At the time, state media trumpeted the "miraculous" launch of what it claimed was the Hwasong-17, publishing dramatic photos and videos of leader Kim personally overseeing the test.

But analysts identified discrepancies in Pyongyang's account, and South Korean and US intelligence agencies have concluded that North Korea actually fired a Hwasong-15 -- a less-advanced ICBM which it had already tested in 2017.

Seoul-based specialist site NK News published photos it said had come from the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper showing a Hwasong-17 missile at the parade.

North Korea stages military parades to mark important holidays and events, often featuring thousands of goose-stepping troops followed by a cavalcade of armoured vehicles and tanks and culminating with the key missiles Pyongyang wants to display.

Observers closely monitor these events for clues on North Korea's latest weapons development.

Related Topics

Firing Army Holidays Nuclear Vehicles Trump Pyongyang North Korea SITE Kim Jong March 2017 2018 2019 Media Event From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th April 2022

1 minute ago
 US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Part ..

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Participate in Moscow - Russian Of ..

9 hours ago
 All political parties sit together to bring electo ..

All political parties sit together to bring electoral reforms: Javed Latif

9 hours ago
 Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tan ..

Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

9 hours ago
 Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

9 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews law & order situatio ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews law & order situation, Ramazan package implementat ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.