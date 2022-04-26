UrduPoint.com

Kim Will 'strengthen' North Korea's Nuclear Weapons: State Media

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Kim will 'strengthen' North Korea's nuclear weapons: state media

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to strengthen the country's nuclear weapons programme during a speech at a high-profile military parade in Pyongyang, state media reported Tuesday.

"We will continue to take steps to strengthen and develop our nation's nuclear capabilities at the fastest pace," Kim said, according to a transcript published by the official Korean Central news Agency.

According to KCNA, Kim gave the speech late Monday at a parade marking the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.

North Korea is under biting international sanctions over its nuclear weapons programme, and repeated negotiations aimed at convincing Kim to end it have come to nothing.

Kim on Monday said the country's nuclear weapons were "a symbol of national power" and should be diversified.

"In preparation for the turbulent political and military situation and all kinds of crises in the future.

.. we will further increase our nuclear force at the highest possible speed," he said.

Kim added that while the Primary role of the country's nuclear weapons was as a deterrent, they could be deployed if North Korea's "fundamental interests" were attacked.

The military parade had been widely expected to showcase the North's most sophisticated weaponry including the "monster" Hwasong-17 ICBM as well as hypersonic and submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

KCNA said the parade had indeed featured the Hwasong-17, which North Korea claims to have successfully tested on March 24.

"The spectators raised loud cheers, greatly excited to see the giant ICBM Hwasongpho-17 which soared into the sky on March 24 to demonstrate the absolute power of Juche Korea and the strategic position of our Republic to the world," KCNA reported.

State media has yet to publish images of the parade.

Related Topics

World Army Nuclear Pyongyang North Korea Kim Jong March Media All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2022

7 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th April 2022

12 minutes ago
 US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Part ..

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Participate in Moscow - Russian Of ..

9 hours ago
 All political parties sit together to bring electo ..

All political parties sit together to bring electoral reforms: Javed Latif

9 hours ago
 Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tan ..

Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

9 hours ago
 Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.