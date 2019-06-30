UrduPoint.com
Kim: 'wonderful' Ties With Trump 'enable Us To Overcome Barriers'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 01:40 PM

Kim: 'wonderful' ties with Trump 'enable us to overcome barriers'

Panmunjom, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Sunday that his "wonderful" relationship with US President Donald Trump would enable the two longtime enemies to get over obstructions, with their nuclear talks at a stalemate.

"I am convinced our relationship will enable us to overcome barriers standing in the way," said Kim, adding as the two leaders held talks in the Demilitarized Zone that their close ties enabled a meeting to happen "just overnight".

