Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :North Korea has developed advanced technologies to take images from space using a spy satellite, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un insisted Tuesday, after experts mocked black-and-white pictures supposedly taken from space in a weekend launch.

Kim Yo Jong's defence of North Korea's satellite capabilities comes after the isolated country said it conducted an "important final-stage" test for the development of a reconnaissance satellite.

But experts in Seoul quickly raised doubts, saying the quality of the photos -- presumably taken from the satellite -- was too poor.

In a lengthy, vitriolic statement carried by the official Korean Central news Agency, Kim said it was "too inappropriate and careless" to evaluate Pyongyang's satellite development progress and capability based on the two images.

She insisted a camera installed on the satellite had the "reliability of ground control including attitude control and shooting control command in a suitable space flight environment".

Kim also said the satellite's data transmission devices and encryption processing technology were reliable.

"We carried out a necessary test and reported the significant and satisfying result, which was not lacking," she said.

The development of a military reconnaissance satellite was one of Pyongyang's key defence projects outlined by her elder brother Kim Jong Un last year.

North Korea is under biting international sanctions for its nuclear weapons programmes, but peaceful satellite launches are not subject to the same level of restrictions.

But analysts say developing such a satellite would provide North Korea with cover for testing banned intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), as they share much of the same technology.