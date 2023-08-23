Open Menu

King Abdulaziz International Competition For Memorizing The Quran To Start On August 25 In Makkah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

King Abdulaziz International competition for memorizing the Quran to Start on August 25 in Makkah

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Under the auspices of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the 43rd edition of the King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorization, Recitation and Interpretation of the Holy Quran, organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, will take place from August 25 to September 6, 2023, at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance and General Supervisor of the competition Sheikh Dr.

Abdullatif Al Al-Sheikh expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for his continuous support for this competition, which is a reflection of the Kingdom's efforts to care for and preserve the Holy Quran.

Al Al-Sheikh said that the total value of prizes this year amounts to SAR4 million, adding that the competition committees have completed all preparations to receive 166 contestants from 117 countries who will be offered the best services during their participation in the competition.

