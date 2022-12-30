(@FahadShabbir)

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah announced that a number of flights were delayed due to weather conditions.

It further said that due to weather conditions, the departure of a number of flights has been delayed, hoping that passengers concerned would communicate with airlines to receive confirmation on the new flights timetable.