Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan left Jeddah on Thursday.

The king was seen off at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, the Saudi Ambassador to Jordan, Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, and a number of other officials.