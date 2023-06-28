King Abdullah Medical City fits Syrian patient with pacemaker, helps him join pilgrims on Arafat

Mina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :A Syrian pilgrim's dream came true after having a pacemaker fitted by the medical team at King Abdullah Medical City Cardiac Center in Makkah.

The pilgrim had suffered from severe chest pain while performing the Umrah, the Ministry of Health said, adding that he was moved to King Abdulaziz Hospital in Makkah when his health condition worsened.

Upon examination, he was found to suffer from arrhythmia and was moved to the Cardiac Center where the medical team fitted the pacemaker that enabled him to join the pilgrims on Arafat.