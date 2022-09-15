UrduPoint.com

King Charles III Faces A Home-front Reshuffle

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2022 | 04:40 PM

King Charles III faces a home-front reshuffle

London, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :King Charles III has built up a string of cherished residences across Britain but now faces having to give them up to meet the demands of state.

The death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II means the new king will have to rejig his home life as her official and private residences become his -- and Charles's also change hands.

Since 2003, his official London residence has been Clarence House.

He will shortly be expected, however, to move to Buckingham Palace, the sovereign's London residence and the administrative headquarters of the monarchy.

He also seems set to say farewell to his beloved Highgrove family home in the countryside, the embodiment of his environmental principles.

Highgrove in Gloucestershire, southwest England, belongs to the Duchy of Cornwall -- the historic land and property estate established to provide a private income for the eldest son and heir apparent of the monarch.

When Charles became king, the dukedom automatically passed to his eldest son Prince William.

As king, he now takes command of not only Buckingham Palace but also Windsor Castle; the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, the monarch's official residence in Scotland; and Hillsborough Castle, the official residence in Northern Ireland.

Charles has long been thought to favour a so-called "slimmed-down monarchy" with fewer faces conducting royal duties -- so those down the pecking order might conceivably find themselves having to vacate their apartments in various royal residences.

Related Topics

London Cornwall Windsor Edinburgh Ireland Family Prince William

Recent Stories

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hi ..

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hiatus

12 minutes ago
 HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

12 minutes ago
 Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced productio ..

Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced production to cover T20I matches

25 minutes ago
 FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salari ..

FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salaries

36 minutes ago
 President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Si ..

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

1 hour ago
 Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion ..

Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.