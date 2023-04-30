King Charles III in 10 key dates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :King Charles III will be crowned on May 6 at the age of 74, after last year becoming the oldest heir apparent in British history to take the throne.

Here are 10 key dates in his life: - November 14, 1948 - Born Charles Philip Arthur George, at Buckingham Palace, during the reign of his grandfather King George VI.

Charles is the first child of Princess Elizabeth and her husband Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

- February 6, 1952 - Death of George VI. Elizabeth automatically becomes queen on the death of her father and Charles becomes her heir apparent.

- July 26, 1958 - Elizabeth II grants him the title of Prince of Wales, which usually goes to the first son of the sovereign. Charles is nine years old.

- July 1, 1969 - Televised formal investiture as the Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle, north Wales.

- February 19, 1970 - The prince makes his first major speech on the environment, an issue he follows closely to this day.

- July 29, 1981 - Charles and Diana are married at St Paul's Cathedral in London. They have two sons, William in 1982 and Harry in 1984.

- August 28, 1996 - Charles and Diana formally divorce.

- August 31, 1997 - Diana dies in a car accident in Paris.

- April 9, 2005 - Charles and Camilla's civil wedding at Windsor Town Hall. The queen does not attend, but later holds a reception at Windsor Castle.

- September 8, 2022 -Charles becomes king on the death of Elizabeth II.