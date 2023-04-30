UrduPoint.com

King Charles III's Coronation: Who's Who?

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2023 | 10:50 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The coronation of King Charles III will feature a vast array of characters, each with roles steeped in history -- some of which have been tweaked to fit the 21st century.

"Those undertaking these historic roles in the service have been chosen to recognise, thank and represent the nation due to their significant service," Buckingham Palace said.

- The Archbishop of Canterbury - The most senior cleric in the country will officiate over the ceremony, and crown and anoint the new king and queen.

Justin Welby, 67, has been the spiritual leader of the Church of England since 2013.

The former oil industry executive had to prepare the order of service.

The leader of the world's Anglicans has admitted May 6 is giving him "nightmares", saying he had dreamt of reaching the point of coronation and then realising he had forgotten the crown.

- The Earl Marshal - The hereditary role of organising state events belongs to the Duke of Norfolk, who acts as Earl Marshal.

Edward Fitzalan-Howard, 66, organised Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, as well as King Charles's accession and the state openings of parliament.

The duke was banned from driving for six months in September for using his mobile phone at the wheel, despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the coronation.

- Governors-general and prime ministers - Charles is the head of state of 14 countries besides Britain. Their governors-general -- effectively viceroys -- plus the prime ministers, will be the first to enter Westminster Abbey following faith leaders.

The flags of each country, including Australia, Canada, Jamaica and New Zealand, will be carried by national representatives.

Royal Air Force Cadet Warrant Officer Elliott Tyson-Lee will carry the British flag.

- Standard bearers - The Duke of Westminster, the Earl of Dundee, the Marquess of Anglesey and the Earl of Caledon will carry the standards representing England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland respectively.

The Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, 32, is one of the richest people in Britain. Charles is his godfather.

Francis Dymoke, whose family has been the King or Queen's Champion since medieval times, will carry the Royal Standard.

"The King's Champion would previously ride on horseback into the coronation banquet and challenge any who doubted the right of the King or Queen to the throne," Buckingham Palace said.

"There has not been a coronation banquet since that held by King George IV in 1821 so the champion has instead undertaken a different role since, usually bearing a flag or standard." - The Duke of Wellington - Charles Wellesley, 77, is descended from the 19th-century prime minister and victor of the Battle of Waterloo whose statue in Glasgow is regularly topped by a traffic cone.

He will carry Queen Mary's Crown, which will be placed on Queen Camilla's head by Welby.

Former Bishop of London Richard Chartres, a close friend of King Charles, will also help with Her Majesty's Regalia by carrying the Queen Consort's Ring.

- The Lord High Steward of England - The Lord High Steward is the most senior of the Great Officers of State in England, though the post has largely remained vacant since 1421.

As such, they get to carry St Edward's Crown, which Welby will place on King Charles' head.

General Gordon Messenger -- the governor of the Tower of London, where the crown jewels are kept -- has been appointed Lord High Steward, an office held only for the day.

"It is a huge and unique honour," said former senior Royal Marines officer Messenger, 61, who led troops in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

- Other bearers of regalia - Former MI5 spy chief Elizabeth Manningham-Buller, 74, will carry St Edward's Staff.

Nursing professor Elizabeth Anionwu, 76, will carry the Orb.

Trinidadian-British actress, children's television presenter and parliamentarian Floella Benjamin, 73, will carry the Sceptre with Dove.

Penny Mordaunt, 50, who ran to become prime minister in 2022, will carry the Sword of State, as Lord President of the Council.

Royal Navy Petty Officer Amy Taylor will be the first woman to carry the jewelled Sword of Offering.

- Prince George of Wales -King Charles's nine-year-old grandson, who is second in line to become king after his father Prince William, will be one of eight Pages of Honour during the service, joining a procession through the nave and assisting with holding the robes.

