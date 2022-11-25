UrduPoint.com

King Faisal Specialist Hospital Successfully Performs Heart Transplant For The Second Time, In Less Than Month

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 03:00 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :A specialized surgical team from the Heart Center at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Riyadh succeeded in performing a heart removal operation from a donor in the UAE and transplanting it to a patient at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh, in a record time, in cooperation with Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation (SCOT), The National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue, "Hayat" in the UAE, and the Medical Evacuation Air Management.

A medical team led by Dr.

Faisal Al-Omari, consultant Cardiac Surgeon at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh, performed a heart removal operation in the UAE from a 38-year-old donor today mornining at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. The donor's heart arrived by air medical evacuation to King Faisal Specialist Hospital at 11:30 am and was immediately transferred to the operating room, where the medical team proceeded with the transplantation process for the 54-year-old patient. The Operation took 5 hours and was announced successful at 4:30 pm

More Stories From Miscellaneous

