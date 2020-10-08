King Harald of Norway to undergo heart operation

Oslo, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :King Harald V of Norway, 83, will undergo a new heart operation on Friday after weeks of respiratory problems unrelated to Covid-19, the palace said Thursday.

The operation, to be conducted under local anaesthetic, is to fix an artificial valve he received during a previous operation in 2005.

The palace said it was "not rare" to fix such valves, which are only expected to last 10 to 15 years.

Harald, a former Olympic yachtsman who has held the throne for 29 years, has refused to abdicate despite several years of ill-health, including an operationfor bladder cancer in 2003.

He was also admitted to hospital for three days late last month due to respiratory problems.