UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

King Harald Of Norway To Undergo Heart Operation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

King Harald of Norway to undergo heart operation

Oslo, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :King Harald V of Norway, 83, will undergo a new heart operation on Friday after weeks of respiratory problems unrelated to Covid-19, the palace said Thursday.

The operation, to be conducted under local anaesthetic, is to fix an artificial valve he received during a previous operation in 2005.

The palace said it was "not rare" to fix such valves, which are only expected to last 10 to 15 years.

Harald, a former Olympic yachtsman who has held the throne for 29 years, has refused to abdicate despite several years of ill-health, including an operationfor bladder cancer in 2003.

He was also admitted to hospital for three days late last month due to respiratory problems.

Related Topics

Norway Olympics Cancer

Recent Stories

High Tech Special Economic Zone status approved fo ..

49 minutes ago

NAB writes letter to FIA to place Nawaz Sharif on ..

51 minutes ago

US election campaigns seek voters’ data for demo ..

56 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

1 hour ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.