UrduPoint.com

King Of Eswatini Receives Saudi Advisor Qattan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 12:50 PM

King of Eswatini receives Saudi Advisor Qattan

Lobamba, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini received on Tuesday the Saudi Advisor at the Royal Court, Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan.

During the meeting, Qattan conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to King Mswati III and their wishes to the government and people of the Kingdom of Eswatini for further progress and prosperity.

King Mswati III extended his greetings and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HRH the Crown Prince, and the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stressing the keenness of the Kingdom of Eswatini to develop bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.

The two sides discussed relations between the friendly countries and ways to support and develop them in all fields, and they reviewed regional and international events of common interest.

King Mswati III held a lunch banquet in honor of Qattan and the accompanying delegation, during which the King expressed his country's support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's request to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Riyadh Saudi Progress Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman All Government Court

Recent Stories

The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Lo ..

The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Look into vivo's Smartphone Inno ..

53 minutes ago
 ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import ..

ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import of Urea fertilizer

2 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its ..

Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its own and adjacent regions

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constitution Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.