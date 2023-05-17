King of Eswatini receives Saudi Advisor Qattan

Lobamba, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini received on Tuesday the Saudi Advisor at the Royal Court, Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan.

During the meeting, Qattan conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to King Mswati III and their wishes to the government and people of the Kingdom of Eswatini for further progress and prosperity.

King Mswati III extended his greetings and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HRH the Crown Prince, and the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stressing the keenness of the Kingdom of Eswatini to develop bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.

The two sides discussed relations between the friendly countries and ways to support and develop them in all fields, and they reviewed regional and international events of common interest.

King Mswati III held a lunch banquet in honor of Qattan and the accompanying delegation, during which the King expressed his country's support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's request to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh.