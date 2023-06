Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :King of Malaysia Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Malaysia's HRH Crown Prince Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah ibni Al-Sultan Abdullah on Wednesday visited the Prophet's Mosque.

Upon arrival at the Prophet's Mosque, the Malaysian leaders were received by senior officials.