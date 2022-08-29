UrduPoint.com

King Salman, KSA Crown Prince Express Condolences With President Dr Alvi Over Loss Of Lives

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022 | 04:20 PM

King Salman, KSA Crown Prince express condolences with President Dr Alvi over loss of lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince, Deputy Prime of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have expressed their condolences and sympathies with President Dr Arif Alvi over the loss of lives and injures to scores of others in the recent floods, inundating different regions of Pakistan.

"In his cable, the King expressed profound sorrow and sincere sympathy to the President of Pakistan, families of the deceased and the friendly people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, wishing the deceased Allah Almighty's mercy and forgiveness, their relatives every patience, and the injured a speedy recovery and appealing to Allah Almighty to preserve the President and people of Pakistan against any harm," the contents of the cable shared by President of Pakistan's Press Wing and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

While in his cable, the Saudi Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister expressed his profound sorrow and sincere sympathy with the President of Pakistan and the families of deceased.

He also prayed for the deceased and wished speedy recovery for the injured people.

