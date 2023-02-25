Kings edge Clippers in double OT thriller, Bucks win but Giannis hurt

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The Sacramento Kings edged the Los Angeles Clippers 176-175 in double overtime on Friday -- the second-highest scoring game in NBA history.

The scoring festival in Los Angeles capped a night of outstanding individual performances and an injury scare for Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Milwaukee Bucks' 128-99 victory over the Miami Heat.

Malik Monk scored 45 points off the bench for Sacramento, his three-pointer with 2.1 seconds left in regulation tying it at 153-153 -- enough to force overtime when Clippers star Kawhi Leonard missed a desperate attempt at the buzzer.

Monk made two free throws to tie it up late in overtime, and when Paul George missed a potential game-winner they went to the second extra session.

The Clippers, who had led by 14 with 4:25 left in regulation, were up by six with 1:57 left in the second overtime, but the Kings wouldn't be denied.

Another three-pointer by Monk and a steal and basket from De'Aaron Fox gave them the lead, and Leonard and teammate Nicolas Batum both missed chances for the Clippers in the waning seconds.

Fox finished with 42 points for the Kings, who had seven players in double figures.

Monk said he was inspired by those questioning whether the resurgent Kings -- now third in the Western Conference -- will be able to stay the course in the final push to the playoffs.

"I kind of took that personally on myself to come out here and play hard," he said. "I think my teammates followed right behind me." Leonard led the Clippers with 44 points, Paul George added 34 and 10 rebounds and Russell Westbrook, starting in his Clippers debut after a trade from the Lakers, scored 17 points and handed out 14 assists before fouling out in the second overtime.

The 351 total points were the second-most scored in an NBA game, behind the Detroit Pistons' 186-184 triple-overtime win over the Denver Nuggets on December 13, 1983.

"I thought it was a great game, especially for the fans," said Clippers coach Tyronn Lue. "A crazy game, a lot of momentum shifts."