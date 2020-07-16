UrduPoint.com
Kings Guard Fox To Miss At Least A Week With Ankle Sprain

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 08:40 AM

Kings guard Fox to miss at least a week with ankle sprain

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox sprained his left ankle in practice Wednesday and will miss at least a week of training as the NBA gears up for a July 30 return.

The Kings said in a statement that an MRI exam had confirmed the injury, and that Fox would be reevaluated in seven to 10 days.

Fox led the Kings in points (20.4 per game), assists (6.8) and steals (1.4) when the NBA suspended play in March in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 22-year-old said in a video conference call with reporters on Sunday that he believed his on-court quickness could help the Kings battle into a playoff berth when NBA play resumes in a locked-down "bubble" at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

"Some guys feed off energy from the crowd or things like that. Right now, you have to bring it all yourself," Fox said of the difference in playing at a neutral site without fans in the stands. "There's no crowd. You just got to be able to play basketball now." Fox's injury was the latest setback for the Kings, who have had four players -- Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Jabari Parker and Alex Len -- test positive for COVID-19 before training camp.

Center Richaun Holmes also had to go back into quarantine for 10 days after accidentally leaving the campus perimeter.

The Kings go into the restart three and a half games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

