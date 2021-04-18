UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kipchoge Shows He's Ready For Olympics In Enschede Marathon

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 02:50 PM

Kipchoge shows he's ready for Olympics in Enschede marathon

Enschede, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Eliud Kipchoge, the reigning Olympic champion and world record holder, won the Enschede marathon on Sunday in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

The 36-year-old Kenyan completed the course, over eight laps at Enschede airport, in 2 hours 4 minutes and 30 seconds. He was well outside his official world record of 2:01.39 set in Berlin in 2018 but comfortably outpaced his competition.

Jonathan Korir, another Kenyan, stayed with Kipchoge until the 30 km mark before dropping away to finish more than two minutes back in 2:06.40.

The invitation-only event, which served as a Tokyo Games qualifier, was originally scheduled for Hamburg but was moved to a closed circuit in the Netherlands and put back a week because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kipchoge had won 11 straight marathons before a disastrous eighth place in the London marathon last October won by Ethiopian Shura Kitata. He blamed cramp and "problems with my hip".

Kipchoge rebounded in eight laps on the Enschede runways.

He ran his ninth fastest marathon and set a world best for the year as he showed strong form three months before the Olympic marathon which will take place in Sapporo, in northern Japan.

As defending Olympic champion he had already qualified for the Games.

Related Topics

World London Marathon Hamburg Berlin Sapporo Tokyo Japan Netherlands October Sunday 2018 Olympics Event Best Airport

Recent Stories

5.6 magnitude earthquake hits South Iran, not felt ..

27 minutes ago

Over 261,000 new coronavirus infections in India

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 140.18 million

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 18, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.