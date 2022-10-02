Kipruto and Yehualaw triumph at London Marathon

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Kenyan Amos Kipruto marked his London Marathon debut with a decisive victory on Sunday as Ethiopian 23-year-old Yalemzerf Yehualaw became the youngest winner of the women's race.

It was a maiden London victory for Yehualaw in what was just the second marathon of her career.

The 30-year-old Kipruto, a world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, crossed the line in London in two hours, four minutes and 39 seconds after breaking away late on.

Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia finished second in 2:05:12, with Bashir Abdi of Belgium third in 2:05:19.

Ethiopian distance great Kenenisa Bekele was fifth with compatriot Sisay Lemma, last year's London Marathon winner, seventh.

Kipruto, understandably elated by his victory, said: "This is my London debut and it's a wonderful day.

"I'm very, very happy I won, but I can't explain how I won. I decided to make a decisive break because of my training -- I was confident and I knew when to go." Yehualaw's winning time of 2:17:26 was just three seconds outside the personal best she set at Hamburg in April when making the fastest debut in any women's marathon.

Her time was also the third fastest in the history of the women's London Marathon.

Defending London champion Joyciline Jepkosgei was second, the Kenyan finishing in 2:18:07, with Ethiopia's Alemu Megertu third in 2:18:32.

Yehualaw's victory was all the more impressive as she appeared to trip on a speed bump with six miles to go.

Nevertheless, the women's 10 kilometre world-record holder recovered to rejoin the leading pack.

Yehualaw surged clear with four miles to go and Jepkosgei was unable to reel her in.

Yehualaw's breakaway included an astounding 4:43 mile split in the 24th mile.

It appeared the world record for a women's-only marathon of 2:17:01 was under threat, but Yehualaw was happy just finishing first.

"I really like this race," she said. "I knew it was fast paced and I was aware we were on world record-breaking time at one point, but I just focused on running as fast as I could."