UrduPoint.com

Kipruto And Yehualaw Triumph At London Marathon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Kipruto and Yehualaw triumph at London Marathon

London, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Kenyan Amos Kipruto marked his London Marathon debut with a decisive victory on Sunday as Ethiopian 23-year-old Yalemzerf Yehualaw became the youngest winner of the women's race.

It was a maiden London victory for Yehualaw in what was just the second marathon of her career.

The 30-year-old Kipruto, a world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, crossed the line in London in two hours, four minutes and 39 seconds after breaking away late on.

Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia finished second in 2:05:12, with Bashir Abdi of Belgium third in 2:05:19.

Ethiopian distance great Kenenisa Bekele was fifth with compatriot Sisay Lemma, last year's London Marathon winner, seventh.

Kipruto, understandably elated by his victory, said: "This is my London debut and it's a wonderful day.

"I'm very, very happy I won, but I can't explain how I won. I decided to make a decisive break because of my training -- I was confident and I knew when to go." Yehualaw's winning time of 2:17:26 was just three seconds outside the personal best she set at Hamburg in April when making the fastest debut in any women's marathon.

Her time was also the third fastest in the history of the women's London Marathon.

Defending London champion Joyciline Jepkosgei was second, the Kenyan finishing in 2:18:07, with Ethiopia's Alemu Megertu third in 2:18:32.

Yehualaw's victory was all the more impressive as she appeared to trip on a speed bump with six miles to go.

Nevertheless, the women's 10 kilometre world-record holder recovered to rejoin the leading pack.

Yehualaw surged clear with four miles to go and Jepkosgei was unable to reel her in.

Yehualaw's breakaway included an astounding 4:43 mile split in the 24th mile.

It appeared the world record for a women's-only marathon of 2:17:01 was under threat, but Yehualaw was happy just finishing first.

"I really like this race," she said. "I knew it was fast paced and I was aware we were on world record-breaking time at one point, but I just focused on running as fast as I could."

Related Topics

World London Amos Marathon Split Hamburg Doha Ethiopia Belgium April Women Sunday 2019 Bronze National University All Best Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

9 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

18 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

18 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

18 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.