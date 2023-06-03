UrduPoint.com

Kiptum Headlines Kenyan Marathon Team For Budapest Worlds

June 03, 2023

Nairobi, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Kelvin Kiptum, who won this year's London marathon in the second fastest time of all time, will lead the Kenyan marathon team for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August.

The 23-year-old broke the London course record in April in a time of 2hr 1min 27sec.

Three-time world Half Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor has also been selected to the six-member team, Athletics Kenya said in a statement on Friday.

Kamworor came second to Kiptum in London with a personal best time of 2:04:23.

World record holder Brigid Kosgei will be hoping to shake off her recent injury woes that saw her retire from the London Marathon less than four minutes into the race.

The 29-year-old, who won the London Marathon in 2019 and 2020, cut a forlorn figure as she pulled up lame.

The two-time Chicago Marathon champion, the world-record holder for women running in a mixed-sex marathon, has been suffering from hamstring and knee problems.

She has been picked alongside Sheila Chepkirui and Rosemary Wanjiru for the women's race. Chepkirui finished fourth at the London Marathon.

Four other runners have been named to the reserve team.

Budapest will host the 2023 world championships between August 19-27.

