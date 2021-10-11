UrduPoint.com

Kipyogei Wins Women's Boston Marathon

Boston, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Kenya's Diana Kipyogei won the women's race at the rescheduled Boston Marathon on Monday.

The 27-year-old moved clear of the field at around the 18-mile mark and held off a late challenge from veteran Edna Kiplagat to take the tape in 2hr 24min 45sec.

Kiplagat, the two-time world champion and Boston winner in 2017, finished in 2:25:09 while Mary Ngugi completed a Kenyan sweep in third.

