Kipyogei Wins Women's Boston Marathon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 08:30 PM
Boston, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Kenya's Diana Kipyogei won the women's race at the rescheduled Boston Marathon on Monday.
The 27-year-old moved clear of the field at around the 18-mile mark and held off a late challenge from veteran Edna Kiplagat to take the tape in 2hr 24min 45sec.
Kiplagat, the two-time world champion and Boston winner in 2017, finished in 2:25:09 while Mary Ngugi completed a Kenyan sweep in third.