UrduPoint.com

Kiribati Quits Key Pacific Island Bloc

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Kiribati quits key Pacific island bloc

Suva, Fiji, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Kiribati has quit the premier bloc of Pacific island nations, fracturing the group just as its leaders launch a summit to grapple with rising seas and China's security ambitions in the region.

The central Pacific nation of 120,000 people said it had taken "the sovereign decision" to withdraw from the 51-year-old, Fiji-based Pacific Islands Forum "with immediate effect".

In a July 9 letter obtained by AFP, Kiribati President Taneti Maamau cited the forum's failure to honour a "gentlemen's agreement" to appoint a Micronesian candidate to head the secretariat.

The spat had led to a threat by Micronesian countries to leave the bloc but it was patched up with a deal last month to rotate the top job, set to be discussed at this week's summit.

The Kiribati leader cited his country's national day celebrations on July 12 as another reason for not attending the summit.

Leaders from more than a dozen forum nations are meeting in Fiji's capital Suva from July 12-14 -- the first such in-person summit since the Covid-19 pandemic began almost three years ago.

It comes at a pivotal time when China is seeking to expand its diplomatic and security engagements in the region.

"Your meeting today is taking place in a rapidly evolving regional and international context," Secretary General Henry Puna told leaders at a related event Monday.

"The development and security challenges that we face today, from Covid-19 to climate change and ocean pollution highlight the critical importance of regional and multilateral cooperation.

" Beijing's increasing influence in the region -- notably a secretive security pact with Solomon Islands in April -- has fed concern in the United States and its allies about its intentions.

Regional powers Australia and New Zealand -- both members of the Pacific Island Forum -- have stressed the bloc's importance in deciding the security strategy of the region.

- Strategic position - Australia is working with Fiji to encourage Kiribati "not to go through with their formal decision to leave", said Pat Conroy, minister for the Pacific.

The island forum "is the central architecture for our region and losing Kiribati would obviously not be a good thing, and that is why we are working hard to avoid that," he told Australian national broadcaster ABC.

Conroy stressed that Kiribati's stated concerns were about the leadership of the forum, not China.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Kiribati during a whistle-stop tour of the Pacific in May, signing 10 agreements in areas such as the climate and the economy, but not security.

Low-lying Kiribati, at risk of sinking from rising seas in a changing climate, has a strategic position 3,000 kilometres (1,800) miles southwest of Hawaii with one of the largest exclusive economic zones in the world.

China's South Pacific ambitions suffered a setback in late May when 10 Pacific island nations rebuffed its push for a wide-ranging regional security pact.

Behind the scenes, Pacific leaders expressed misgivings about being pulled into Beijing's orbit.

Related Topics

World Australia China Job Beijing Suva Solomon Islands United States Fiji Kiribati April May July Event From Agreement Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

1 day ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

1 day ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.