Open Menu

Kishan Hits Half-century But India Collapse To 181 All Out

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Kishan hits half-century but India collapse to 181 all out

Bridgetown, Barbados, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :West Indies capitalised on a helpful pitch and an unconvincing India batting effort to dismiss their opponents for 181 off 40.5 overs batting first in the second One-Day International of a three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and seamer Romario Shepherd claimed three wickets each as India tumbled after an opening stand of 90 between Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill.

With their innings also interrupted twice by seasonal showers, the visitors laboured to gain any middle or lower-order momentum after Motie separated the opening pair.

Gill, on 34, was held at long-off and Kishan slashed a short ball from Shepherd four balls later to be well held by Alick Athanaze diving at backward-point.

Kishan's 55, his second consecutive half-century, came off 55 balls with six fours and one six.

Suryakumar Yadav (24) was the only other player in the line-up to last any length of time in the middle as the pace of Alzarri Joseph (2 for 35) also proved unsettling for the visitors.

Comfortably defeated by five wickets in the first match at the same venue on Thursday, West Indies dropped all-rounders Rovman Powell and Dominic Drakes and replaced them with middle-order batsman Keacy Carty and Joseph.

India's intention to use this series for continuous experimentation ahead of the hosting of the World Cup in October was emphasised with regular captain Rohit Sharma and top batsman Virat Kohli rested.

Their places went to batsman Sanju Samson and left-arm spinner Axar Patel with vice-captain Hardik Pandya upgraded to skipper for this fixture.

Related Topics

India World Same Powell Barbados Virat Kohli Sanju Samson Hardik Pandya Ishan Kishan October From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasi ..

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

50 minutes ago
 UAE President receives condolences for third day o ..

UAE President receives condolences for third day on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

50 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

4 hours ago
 MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulatio ..

MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulation of New Tax Procedures Law

4 hours ago
MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additio ..

MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additional conditions for investment ..

4 hours ago
 MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties ..

MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties for corporate tax violations

4 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Maldives

6 hours ago
 7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayed’ ..

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous