UrduPoint.com

Kissinger - Who Made 1971 Path-breaking, Pakistan-facilitated Trip To China - Turns 100

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Kissinger - who made 1971 path-breaking, Pakistan-facilitated trip to China - turns 100

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :US former National Security Adviser and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who marked his 100th birthday on Saturday, is best remembered, among other diplomatic undertakings, for his secret 1971 trip to Beijing from Pakistan, that led to a breakthrough in China-US relations.

At his landmark birthday Dr. Kissinger, who was born in Germany on 27 May 1923, has outlasted many of his political contemporaries who guided the United States through one of its most tumultuous periods including the presidency of Richard Nixon and the Vietnam War.

Kissinger has had multiple heart surgeries, he's hard of hearing and blind in one eye. Even so, he told CBS news he works about 15 hours a day.

At a webinar some two years ago, Kissinger praised Pakistan for its role during that period and how former President Yahya Khan, acted as a go-between China and US, communicating secretly with Chinese Prime Minister Zhou Enlai and President Richard Nixon, which led to Kissinger's path-breaking journey in a PIA plane from Rawalpindi to Beijing on July 9, 1971.

Dr Kissinger recounted how the first message from China was in the form of a handwritten note, which was personally dictated to him in the White House by the then Pakistan Ambassador in Washington, Agha Hilaly.

Kissinger's meeting with Chinese premier Chou en-lai in Beijing produced an agreement that President Nixon would visit China. Nixon went in February 1972.

Speaking next at the same webinar, Senator Mushahid Hussain, representing Pakistan, said that this historic breakthrough in China-US relations became possible due to the 'indispensable role of Pakistan. Pakistan enjoyed the trust of both China and the United States, when then President, Richard Nixon, had 'tremendous affection and goodwill for Pakistan'.

Senator Mushahid Hussain said that President Yahya Khan, once entrusted with this task by both President Richard Nixon and Premier Zhou Enlai, undertook this sensitive mission with 'military precision, secrecy and deception', with an official announcement of a decoy visit by Kissinger to Nathiagali.

The pretext was that the American official was resting due to an upset stomach, while he had secretly flown to Beijing.

He said that President Yahya relied only on a two-man team of his top diplomats, Foreign Secretary Sultan Mohammed Khan and Ambassador Hilaly.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Prime Minister China Washington White House Mushahid Hussain Syed Yahya Khan Visit Germany Beijing Rawalpindi Same United States Vietnam February May July From Agreement Best Top PIA

Recent Stories

Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league ..

Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league title

18 minutes ago
 Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

1 hour ago
 At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pak ..

At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pakistan's North - Reports

2 hours ago
 Office bearers of AFMA call on Governor Balochista ..

Office bearers of AFMA call on Governor Balochistan

2 hours ago
 PTI Leaders denounce affiliation with Imran Khan's ..

PTI Leaders denounce affiliation with Imran Khan's party

2 hours ago
 Georgian Airways CEO Says President Failed to Mend ..

Georgian Airways CEO Says President Failed to Mend Ties With Neighbors

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.