UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiwi Teen Tops US After Jason Derulo, BTS Remix Viral TikTok Tune

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:50 AM

Kiwi teen tops US after Jason Derulo, BTS remix viral TikTok tune

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :A 17-year-old New Zealander whose TikTok anthem "Savage Love" has been viewed more than a billion times said Wednesday "it blows his mind" to have now topped the US Billboard singles chart.

Jawsh 685 -- whose real name is Josh Nanai -- saw his viral instrumental remixed by US RnB star Jason Derulo and Korean supergroup BTS to become an international megahit.

"It blows my mind to be US number 1," he said in a social media video post.

"A kid from South Auckland y'know showing other kids you can do it, any street you're from, anywhere. You can do it, believe in yourself, you can do it. Trust me." The young producer's dream run of success began after the tune -- "Savage love (Laxed - Siren Beat)" -- was picked up by TikTok users as the backing track for a hugely popular dance challenge.

The challenge -- which saw users showcase their cultural heritage by dressing in traditional outfits and dancing to the song -- was also embraced by stars like Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon.

As of Monday the hashtags #sirenbeat, #sirenbeatchallenge and #laxedsirenbeat have collectively been viewed over two billion times on the video-based social media platform.

Nanai was signed by Columbia Records and has now topped the charts in Britain, Germany, New Zealand and Australia among other countries.

The song initially caused some controversy after RnB superstar Jason Derulo took the original beat, added some lyrics, and promoted it as his own.

Following the controversy, Nanai told local radio station Mai FM in June there had been an exchange of messages between the two before the incident, but that it was "unfinished business."Columbia Records has since said Derulo and Nanai have "put aside their differences and come together".

Related Topics

Australia Exchange Business Social Media Germany Young Auckland Columbia June Post From Billion Love New Zealand

Recent Stories

India&#039;s coronavirus infections rise to 7.24 m ..

15 minutes ago

UAE Press: What makes the UAE such a good place to ..

30 minutes ago

UAE sends second medical aid shipment to Costa Ric ..

30 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.