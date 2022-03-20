KJP empowers youth to participate in socioeconomic development of country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :The Kamyab Jawan Program (KJP), under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been working to empower, educate, train and engage the youth to participate in socioeconomic development of the country.

The program was primarily conceived to focus on the bulging youth by producing amongst them successful entrepreneurs, professionals and experts to flourish them in different domains of life. Through the KJP loan scheme, around 50,000 people have been provided employment opportunities in agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors.

Thus the government under the KJP has disbursed over Rs 40 billion soft loans among 27,000 in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and all the provinces. Similarly, an amount of Rs 100 billion has been allocated for disbursement of soft loans under the KJP out of which Rs four billion is disbursed every month among the youth for establishing their own businesses.

The disbursement of business loans under the scheme has been accelerated to facilitate maximum number of youth in the country by ensuring the distribution of loans purely on merit basis. Thus the program has facilitated thousands of young people across the country to run their businesses independently.

Under the 'Skills for All' program (Hunermand Pakistan), scholarships were being provided to over 100,000 youth to acquire technical education in modern and traditional fields at a cost of Rs five billion.

In the third phase of 'Skills for All' program, around 60,000 youth would be imparted fee-of-cost training in various courses in traditional and high-teach trades. Under the program, the technical and vocational training would be provided to youth in 250 courses in more than one thousand institutions across the country.

Kamyab Jawan Sports Talent Hunt Drive being launched to revive sports culture in Pakistan by providing access to thousands of youth to grounds. The government wants sports to become part of the economy. Under its first phase, 12 different games for male and 10 for female would be arranged across 25 regions under the talent hunt program. The age bracket for both would be 11-25 years.

In the first phase of drive, games for male included football, cricket, hockey, badminton, boxing, handball, judo, squash, table tennis, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling.

For young females, the games would be badminton, cricket, football, hockey, boxing, handball, judo, squash, table tennis, and volleyball.

The youth falling in the age bracket from 15 to 25 years has urged to get their registration for participation in the Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Sports drive for various sports. The KJP has also appointed international champions as talent hunt ambassadors to promote sports and encourage young players, especially from the less developed areas to bring laurels to the country.

Under the talent hunt sports drive, the KJP would conduct training camp in the supervision of sports champions to provide training after selection of talented sportsmen. The KJP would also launch two to three sports talent hunt drive every month in various part of the country.

The government would provide best facilities to the youth and ensure access to grounds so that they could display their abilities in every sports field. The Kamyab Jawan sports dive would also provide financial support for every talented sportsman so that he/she could bring laurels to the country by proving their mettle at international level.

Under the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive, world class sports academies and high performance centers are being set up in 12 universities where training would be provided to the sportsmen and women. Kamyab Jawan Gym Clubs have been set up in 137 public sector universities across the country. The government would launch Kamyab Jawan E-sports soon to explore talent.

Pakistan would host the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Conference on the occasion of International Youth Day to be observed on August 12. Pakistan will observe 2022 as the year of youth.

The KJP would also organize over 600 events of youth engagement like job fairs, sports and talent hunts and cultural shows. Likewise, Kamyan Jawan Marakiz would be established to ensure one window operation portals for provision of counseling, advocacy, education and awareness on various technical and skill-based employment opportunities under the KJP.